Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest returns

The photo contest will take place from Jan. 30 through Feb. 28.
The photo contest will take place from Jan. 30 through Feb. 28.(Visit Perrysburg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest is returning next week.

Visit Perrysburg says from Jan. 30 through Feb. 28, photographers of all skill levels are invited to enter their original photography depicting the beauty of the winter season on the sculptures at Woodlands Park located at 429 E. Boundary St. in Perrysburg.

According to Visit Perrysburg, there are 17 sculptures located along the entryway and perimeter of Woodlands Park that are interactive as well as kid-friendly. The photo contest encourages visitors to get outside, stroll the year-long exhibit, take some photos and enter to win prizes.

“This is the second year for the Winter Photo Contest,” said Executive Director Christine Best. “Kohne Camera & The Print Refinery in Perrysburg will provide a $100 gift certificate to the first place photo, as well as serve on the juried panel who will choose the winner to be announced March 7. Additional runners-up will be awarded smaller prizes as well. We love this opportunity for guests to visit Perrysburg, enjoy the sculptures in a different season and capture memories they’ll share and potentially win a prize.”

To submit photos for the contest, Visit Perrysburg says to email up to three original, high resolution photos to cbest@visitperrysburg.com and specify ‘Photo Contest’ in the subject line. In your email, include your name and any information you’d like the panel to know about your photograph(s).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Snow Wednesday
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital
A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

Latest News

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse...
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial’s start
Family of BGSU hazing victim reaches settlement with university
Family of BGSU hazing victim reaches settlement with university
Stone Folz
Family of BGSU hazing victim reaches settlement with university
Snow Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Snow Wednesday