Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest returns

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest is returning next week.

Visit Perrysburg says from Jan. 30 through Feb. 28, photographers of all skill levels are invited to enter their original photography depicting the beauty of the winter season on the sculptures at Woodlands Park located at 429 E. Boundary St. in Perrysburg.

According to Visit Perrysburg, there are 17 sculptures located along the entryway and perimeter of Woodlands Park that are interactive as well as kid-friendly. The photo contest encourages visitors to get outside, stroll the year-long exhibit, take some photos and enter to win prizes.

“This is the second year for the Winter Photo Contest,” said Executive Director Christine Best. “Kohne Camera & The Print Refinery in Perrysburg will provide a $100 gift certificate to the first place photo, as well as serve on the juried panel who will choose the winner to be announced March 7. Additional runners-up will be awarded smaller prizes as well. We love this opportunity for guests to visit Perrysburg, enjoy the sculptures in a different season and capture memories they’ll share and potentially win a prize.”

To submit photos for the contest, Visit Perrysburg says to email up to three original, high resolution photos to cbest@visitperrysburg.com and specify ‘Photo Contest’ in the subject line. In your email, include your name and any information you’d like the panel to know about your photograph(s).

