Waterville council to decide future of amphitheater Monday night

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville City Council could reverse course on the decision to move forward with the construction of an amphitheater that drew sharp criticism from some residents in recent months.

13abc’s media partner the Toledo Blade reports that city council will decide whether to repeal the approval for the construction or send the idea to a voter referendum at Monday night’s meeting. Residents who disapprove of the idea have requested the voter referendum.

The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday night in council chambers and have a cap of just 48 people.

Council approved the plan to build a new amphitheater just off of US-24 and State Route in November with a 4-2 vote.

While some see it as an opportunity to generate revenue for the city, others see it as a potential nuisance to those who live nearby.

13abc will have a crew at the meeting. Check back for any developments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.