Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Waterville council to decide future of amphitheater Monday night

The site of the proposed Waterville Landing amphitheater is off U.S. 24 and Michigan Ave. on...
The site of the proposed Waterville Landing amphitheater is off U.S. 24 and Michigan Ave. on the outskirts of Waterville.(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville City Council could reverse course on the decision to move forward with the construction of an amphitheater that drew sharp criticism from some residents in recent months.

13abc’s media partner the Toledo Blade reports that city council will decide whether to repeal the approval for the construction or send the idea to a voter referendum at Monday night’s meeting. Residents who disapprove of the idea have requested the voter referendum.

The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday night in council chambers and have a cap of just 48 people.

Council approved the plan to build a new amphitheater just off of US-24 and State Route in November with a 4-2 vote.

While some see it as an opportunity to generate revenue for the city, others see it as a potential nuisance to those who live nearby.

13abc will have a crew at the meeting. Check back for any developments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Snow Wednesday
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

Latest News

Bridgette Kabat, who has worked for the City for 10 years, notified Mayor Tom Mackin that she...
City of Perrysburg searching for new City Administrator
Learning to draw with 577 Foundation
Learning to draw with 577 Foundation
Pie Day with Jera's Heavenly Sweets
Pie Day with Jera's Heavenly Sweets
1/23: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
1/23: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast