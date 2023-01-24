1/24: Derek’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Becoming cloudy, highs in the upper 30s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow arrives tonight after 3am, becoming heavier through 9am. Temps tonight into Wednesday steady in the low 30s. The heaviest snow on Wednesday will fall between 9am and 6pm (potentially 1/2″ to 1″ per hour), and gusty winds will lead to blowing and drifting. Overall, 4-8″ is expected for most of us, with 3-4″ to the east where rain mixes in. Most of the snow is over by Wednesday evening, but some lingering snow showers and blowing and drifting will cause travel to remain difficult. Lows in the upper 20s.

EXTENDED: A few snow showers Thursday may give us an additional dusting to 1″ of snow with highs in the low 30s. Breezy Friday with highs in the low 30s and light snow arriving later in the day and continuing into Friday night; that’ll bring us about another 1″. Cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid-30s, then we have “One to Watch” Saturday into Sunday. Some freezing rain will be possible, along with snow that may accumulate several inches. Highs Sunday around 30, then partly sunny Monday and cold with highs in the mid-20s.

