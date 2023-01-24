1/24/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Dry early, snow developing between 3-6am, lows near 30. WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow likely, heavy at times, rain mixing in for the southeastern part of the area (please see video for more specifics), snow totals of 3-8″ for most, becoming breezy, temperatures steady in the lower 30s. THURSDAY: Snow showers, up to 1″ of additional snow, highs in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.