Building Better Schools: Local fraternity chapter awards high schoolers with college scholarships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A annual scholarship breakfast has helped more than 100 young men afford college.

Alpha Xi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated continues the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by pushing education as the vehicle to success.

The men of the Alpha Xi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity have awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships over the last three decades. The men of the Alpha Xi Lambda continue the college scholarships in honor of their fraternity brother, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Calvin Burney, Chairman MLK scholarship breakfast, said the scholarship breakfast is a way to continue the legacy of Dr. King Jr.

“It’s furthering the dream, Dr. King had a dream, and it’s our job to make sure the dream continues to manifest. If we have young men coming out of high school going into college, they are more likely to help other young men come out of high school and go to college and then help other young men do the same thing,” Dr. Burney said.

This year, the monetary scholarship doubled due to the generosity of Huntington Bank. The following local students were this year’s scholarship recipients.

Jaiden Butler, a St. John’s Jesuit Senior, said the scholarship is a blessing and an inspiration to continue to strive for greatness.

“This scholarship means a lot because I’ve been to this event since eighth grade and so just saying the past scholarship award winners and just me wanting to be in that position and knowing the mini alphas that are doing great things in the world it just inspires me to make a change as well,” he said.

Cameron Knabbs, a Woodward High School Senior, said he’s been anticipating this moment his “whole life.”

“I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. I’ve always wanted to go to college, so this is just a big help,” Knabbs said.

Noah Langford, a Central Catholic Senior, said he’s happy to make his family proud.

“It makes me feel good, I know my dad is happy for me because he’s an alpha himself. So, it probably makes him feel good himself, and it makes me feel good to know that I was able to get here and get the scholarship,” Langford said.

In addition, Benjamin Williams, a Ottawa Hills High School student, and Malikh Dawson, a Springfield High School also received the award.

This year’s keynote speaker Brian Dawkins, NFL Hall of Famer, encouraged recipients to continue to strive towards greatness.

“Don’t let this be the end of that dream to continue to create bigger visions and ultimately have the biggest vision of yourself and allow this to be up under that big vision but continue to do things. But as you grow continue to give, and make sure you’re giving back. Just like they’ve been blessed with scholarships when they get to that place where they can then give scholarships let them be a part of that as well,” Dawkins said.

