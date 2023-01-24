Birthday Club
Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Katie Thomas has a hair raising rescue on a busy Toledo are highway of a cat.(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol/Facebook)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo.

Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.

After retrieving gloves from her cruiser for the safety of her hands, she approached the cat a second time and in a heart-stopping moment the cat makes a runs for it, but retreated to the wheel well of the cruiser.

Clawing the tire the cat is eventually removed and rescued.

The feline was taken to the Toledo Humane Society where they promptly named it “Trooper.”

In the happy ending you’re looking for, Trooper has already found its forever home.

