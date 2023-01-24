Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Earth’s inner core may be reversing, study says

A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.
A new study says the inner core of the Earth may reverse its rotation periodically.(Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chinese researchers believe the Earth’s inner core may have reversed its rotation.

The researchers analyzed seismic waves created by earthquakes as they passed through the planet along similar paths since the 1960s.

According to the researchers, the inner core’s rotation stopped between 2009 and 2020 and may have even reversed direction.

The researchers believe such a reversal generally takes place every seven decades, give or take.

An expert not involved in the study notes that some scientists theorize the inner core changes its rotation at shorter intervals.

The latest study was published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4-8" expected for most
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Snow Wednesday
Theresa Gavarone
Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Family of fraternity hazing victim reaches settlement with BGSU, Pi Kappa Alpha
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Lesly Pompy
After six years of court battles, Monroe doctor tries to rebuild after acquittal

Latest News

FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
The winter weather expected this week could affect the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting...
Winter weather could affect Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
The bill passed the state House late Monday and the Senate early Tuesday with only Republican...
Iowa passes school choice bill requiring the state to pay for students’ private school tuition
Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, with her back to the camera, gives remarks on...
Georgia prosecutor calls for special grand jury report to remain under wraps