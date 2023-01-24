January 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No big changes to the forecast. Today will be the calm before the storm with highs in the middle 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Light snow is expected to start around 4-5am. Snow will turn heavy around 9am and stay moderate to heavy through 6pm. Light snow is likely Wednesday night and occasional snow showers and flurries will continue on Thursday. Snow is expected to switch to rain in our eastern counties Wednesday afternoon. 3-4 inches of snow is expected in that zone, but the vast majority of the area is expected to see all snow with 4-8″ of total accumulation. Light snow could bring another inch of snow Friday afternoon and evening. Sunday is still “One To Watch” as freezing drizzle and/or freezing rain may develop Saturday night and switch over to snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s through Sunday. Monday will bring highs in the middle 20s. A couple more snow makers are possible next week with colder temperatures.

