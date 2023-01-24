Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Nickelback announces North American tour for this summer

Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.
Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.(Nickelback / Instagram)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Nickelback will have a chance to see them live this summer.

The Canadian rock band announced the Get Rollin’ tour on their Twitter page Monday, saying they were bringing their music to a city “kind of near you.”

The tour kicks off in Quebec City, Canada, on June 12 before heading south to the United States and wrapping up in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 30.

The band released their 10th studio and most recent album “Get Rollin’” in November 2022.

To find out if Nickelback is playing in a city near you, check out their website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow possible Wednesday, 1/25/23
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Snow Wednesday
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the fourth quarter of an NFL...
Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

Latest News

Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.
Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested
Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.
4 dead, 3 hurt in Half Moon Bay shootings
The site of the proposed Waterville Landing amphitheater is off U.S. 24 and Michigan Ave. on...
Council sends Waterville amphitheater proposal to BOE for potential voter referendum
The death toll in Saturday's shooting rose to 11.
Dance club shooting death toll rises to 11