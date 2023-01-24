Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force seeks suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is searching for a suspect indicted on multiple human trafficking offenses.

According to the Ohio Attorney General, Dawud Sami, 42, was indicted on Dec. 7, 2022, in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on six felonies related to human trafficking, including trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution, and promoting prostitution.

“The task force uncovered credible, serious allegations that this trafficker must answer for,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “We’re hoping the public has information on his location so this investigation can bring his victims justice.”

The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force organized under the Ohio Attorney General’s Organized Crime Investigations Commission, received tops from victims that Sami was operating a human trafficking ring and advertising sex for sale online.

Sami − whose birth name is Thomas Bradford, also goes by “Officially GP” which stands for Officially Got Paper − is a rapper and music producer who owns a business called Red Karpet Entertainment located on E. 185th St. in Cleveland.

During investigations, the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force discovered that Sami bought multiple luxury cars and a home using his victims’ identities while also branding women with “Red Karpet” tattoos.

Anyone with information regarding Sami’s location or the case should contact the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force at (216) 443-6085 or submit tips through Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County at crimestoppers@cuyahogacounty.us

