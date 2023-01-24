Ohio men arrested in Lenawee Co brutal cold case murder

BLISSFIELD TWP, Mich. (WTVG) - Two Ohio men, one from Toledo, have been arrested and charged in connection to a Lenawee County homicide from the 90s, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The AG’s office said U.S. Marshalls arrested Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, and Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati, on Tuesday in connection to the 1997 killing of “John Doe.”

The men are being extradited on a series of charges including first degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to main, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to main, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence.

The owner of a cornfield in Blissfield Township called to report they found human remains on their property in November of 1997, according to a statement from Nessel’s office. Police found a man’s body without a head or hands. His clothes had been removed. Officers found what appeared to be saw striations on the ends of his bones. The victim’s body still has not been identified.

The AG’s office said Michael Sepulveda has waived extradition and Richardo Sepulveda goes before a Judge tomorrow at 8:30am.

The First District Cold Case Unit of the Michigan State Police worked with local and federal agencies to investigate and find the men accused of the crime. Officials ask anyone with information to contact MSP at 313-407-9379.

“Michigan State Police worked with multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence and establish a timeline of events,” Nessel said in a statement. “I am grateful for their persistence in pursuing this case. All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it.”

