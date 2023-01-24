Birthday Club
TFRD battles fire at Dorr St home for second time in the last year

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street on...
Toledo Fire and Rescue crews battle a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street on January 23, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are battling a fire at a home in the 4300 block of Dorr Street Monday night.

TFRD tells 13abc every one inside the home made it out safely. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire but they believe is started in the attic.

It’s not the first time Toledo firefighters responded to the Dorr Street home. A family safely made it out of the home when an electrical fire spread and caused damage to the house just last year in July. No one was hurt in the incident. Someone pounded on their door to alert the homeowners of the fire. The Red Cross helped the family relocate for the night because crews had to shut off power to the house.

There’s no word yet as to whether the home sustained any serious damage in the Monday night fire that might affect the family living there. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

