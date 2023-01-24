Birthday Club
Winter weather could affect Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting

The winter weather expected this week could affect the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting on Wednesday.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says the winter weather expected this week could affect the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting on Wednesday.

The City says that due to the anticipated snow fall, if there is a level 2 snow emergency, the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m.

You can join the Zoom meeting below:

If there is a level 3 snow emergency, the City says the meeting will be canceled.

