Winter weather could affect Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says the winter weather expected this week could affect the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting on Wednesday.

The City says that due to the anticipated snow fall, if there is a level 2 snow emergency, the Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting will be held via Zoom at 1 p.m.

You can join the Zoom meeting below:

Zoom meeting link

Meeting ID: 810 0990 6404

Passcode: 884470

If there is a level 3 snow emergency, the City says the meeting will be canceled.

