1/25: Ross & Dan’s Wednesday AM Forecast

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the midweek, with heavy snow expected to fall between 9am and 4pm, lightening up through the overnight hours into Thursday. 4-8″ is in the works for the I-75 corridor and parts west, with rain mixing in east (3-4″ toward Erie/Huron county). A few more days of lighter snow up to 1″ each are also on the board, with a larger system brewing for Sunday.

