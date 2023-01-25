Birthday Club
1/25: Ross & Dan’s Wednesday AM Forecast

Heavy snow likely 9am-4pm; 4-8″ expected for Toledo
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the midweek, with heavy snow expected to fall between 9am and 4pm, lightening up through the overnight hours into Thursday. 4-8″ is in the works for the I-75 corridor and parts west, with rain mixing in east (3-4″ toward Erie/Huron county). A few more days of lighter snow up to 1″ each are also on the board, with a larger system brewing for Sunday.

