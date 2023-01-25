BGSU ranked No. 1 in online bachelor’s programs for veterans

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Best Online Programs ranked Bowling Green State University No. 1 in the state for online bachelor’s programs for veterans on Jan. 24, according to BGSU’s press release.

BGSU was also ranked No. 44 in the nation by Best Online Programs, reinforcing the university’s nationally recognized status as a premier military-friendly institution.

U.S. News and World Report recognized BGSU as top in the state for online programs for veterans, the press release says.

These high remarks reflect BGSU’s priority to support veterans and military students throughout all stages of their education.

“Veterans and military students experience connection, care and support from the moment that they enroll at BGSU to the time that they graduate,” said Dr. Barbara Henry, assistant vice president of BGSU Nontraditional and Military Student Services. “The flexibility of the University’s online classes is important to the success of these students and makes BGSU one of the best universities for veteran and military students.”

The press release says, 2022′s Best Online Programs for Veterans measures affordability, accessibility and universities that provide reputable distance education in consideration of financial benefits available. The rankings cover online bachelor’s degree programs, online MBA programs and online master’s degree programs.

Of BGSU’s online programs, the criminal justice program is ranked No. 25 nationally and the online education degree program is ranked No. 69 nationally, according to the press release.

“The BGSU eCampus offerings are a pivotal part of the University’s mission as a public university for the public good,” said Dr. Joe B. Whitehead Jr., provost and senior vice president for Academic and Student Affairs. “That mission includes ensuring that a BGSU education is accessible to all students aiming to advance their careers, and eCampus helps to make that a reality. We continue to be proud of the BGSU faculty and staff who make our online programs among the best in the nation.”

