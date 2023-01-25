Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

1 dead, 6 taken to hospitals in Chicago high-rise fire

Flames leap skyward out of the Harper Square cooperative residential building in the Kenwood...
Flames leap skyward out of the Harper Square cooperative residential building in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By KATHLEEN FOODY
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities said one person has died and six people were taken to hospitals Wednesday as firefighters responded to a high-rise apartment building fire on the city’s South Side, battling flames on multiple floors as snow fell.

Sophia King, the alderman for the area, said the person who died was found in the apartment where fire officials believe the fire began.

She said five of the six people taken to hospitals were in good condition; one older woman was being watched more closely. King said one firefighter was being assessed for injuries at the scene but was in good condition.

Video from outside the building in the Kenwood neighborhood showed bright orange flames on multiple floors. At least nine levels appeared to have been damaged with windows blown out and burn marks around the window frames.

King said many of the building’s residents are older people.

“I will tell you when I first walked up, I was aghast and my heart sunk,” she said. “But after talking to leadership, first responders, they have the situation under control.”

Barbara Joiner, a 69-year-old resident, stood outside the building with other neighbors as snow continued to fall. Joiner said she acts as a caretaker for another woman who lives in the portion of the building affected by the fire and was anxiously trying to reach her.

“Oh my god,” she said, remembering her reaction to seeing the flames once she got outside. “These flames are still rising.”

The Chicago Fire Department said in social media posts that the fire was initially reported on the 18th floor of the building shortly after 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Most of us won't see more than a dusting before 9am, with the heavy stuff coming down from...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Snow Wednesday
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them
Michael Sepulveda and Richardo Sepulveda
Ohio men arrested in Lenawee Co brutal cold case murder
13abc School Closings
Attention School Administrators! Sign up for our school closings system here

Latest News

Tyre Nichols died in police custody.
Feds: Investigation into Black man’s death after arrest may take time
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
President Joe Biden spoke about aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the White House, Jan. 20,...
Jill Biden donates inaugural wear, face masks to Smithsonian