Cities prepare for winter storm

By Sophie Bates
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The biggest winter storm so far this year is on its way.

“Each storm is different, that’s one thing I’d like to say. It’s not predictable so we do our very best handle whatever conditions are thrown our way,” said Perrysburg Director of Public Services Rob Ross.

Ross spent the day planning routes and plowing schedules for the 135 miles of roadway within the city.

“We have crews on call. We have a crew of eight plow truck drivers on call and, as you can see, our plow trucks are ready. Plows are on, the salts loaded, so we’re ready for whatever mother nature throws our way,” Ross said.

Crews will focus on primary roads first.

“We’ll also work on our secondaries and then, as we get those open and ready to go, we concentrate on parking lots, parks, and then sidewalks,” Ross said.

In addition to prepping their plows, the City of Port Clinton issued a snow emergency starting at midnight Wednesday.

“We ask that all vehicles [parked vehicles] be removed from the roads during that time period to allow the snow plows to clear the roads completely,” said Port Clinton Mayor Mike Snider.

The Mayor says those without off-street parking can see if there’s room at local hotels and churches or ask their neighbors.

“We’re encouraging citizens to be good neighbors. Offer an extra space in your driveway if you have it. We figure the more vehicles in a driveway, the less they’ll have to shovel out when this is all said and done,” Snider said.

Lastly, the mayor has another request.

“Be mindful of others. Check on your neighbor. Check on the elderly in your community, see what’s going on, make sure everybody’s safe,” Snider said.

