Deadline to purchase 2023 dog licenses approaches

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The deadline to purchase 2023 dog licenses in Lucas County is approaching.

According to the Lucas County Commissioners, the deadline to purchase a dog license tag is Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“If your dog runs away or comes up missing, the license tag on your dog provides the best way of notifying you if someone finds your pet wandering and lost,” the Lucas County Commissioners said. “Getting or renewing your 2023 license tag will help Canine Care & Control get your dog back home to you safely.”

One-year, three-year, and permanent dog licenses can be purchased without penalty until the deadline.

Fees for licenses are as follows: $25 for one year, $75 for three years, and $250 for the life-of-a-dog option.

All licenses purchased after the deadline are subjected to a $25 late fee.

Licenses can be purchased at all Toledo Lucas County Public Libraries, the Lucas County Auditor’s Office in One Government Center Suite 600, Lucas County Canine Care and Control located on 410 South Erie St., or online through the dog tag renewal system.

All payments can be made by cash, check, or credit card.

Ohio law requires all owners of dogs three months and older to register their dogs in the county where the dog resides.

