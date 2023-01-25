Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf

By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!

“Our concept is restaurant quality food in a neighborhood bar setting,” said George Bardwell who co-owns Whiskey & The Wolf with his brother, Tony.

Chef Tyler Glinka blazed through some of the signature dishes, showing us how they serve up a triple cheeseburger made with a blend of beef, a Reuben corned for five days, a signature roast beef sandwich, a chicken Cobb salad with house-made dressing, and vegetarian nachos. The nachos, by the way, have a secret that will ensure every chip gets cheese.

For more menu items, visit Whiskey & The Wolf:https://www.whiskeyandthewolf.com/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Most of us won't see more than a dusting before 9am, with the heavy stuff coming down from...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Snow Wednesday
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them
Michael Sepulveda and Richardo Sepulveda
Ohio men arrested in Lenawee Co brutal cold case murder
13abc School Closings
Attention School Administrators! Sign up for our school closings system here

Latest News

Chef Tyler Glinka blazed through some of the signature dishes, showing us how they serve up a...
Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf
At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you'll find Paddy Jack's Creatively...
Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s
At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you’ll find Paddy Jack’s Creatively...
Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s
In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery.
Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery