Dine in the 419: Whiskey & The Wolf

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Alexis Rd. between Secor and Rambo you’ll find a plaza that’s home to Whiskey & The Wolf. The co-owner says there’s no real reason for the name, but there is a real reason to go there: The food!

“Our concept is restaurant quality food in a neighborhood bar setting,” said George Bardwell who co-owns Whiskey & The Wolf with his brother, Tony.

Chef Tyler Glinka blazed through some of the signature dishes, showing us how they serve up a triple cheeseburger made with a blend of beef, a Reuben corned for five days, a signature roast beef sandwich, a chicken Cobb salad with house-made dressing, and vegetarian nachos. The nachos, by the way, have a secret that will ensure every chip gets cheese.

For more menu items, visit Whiskey & The Wolf:https://www.whiskeyandthewolf.com/

