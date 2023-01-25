H.V. Savage Park community meeting rescheduled due to weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is cancelling the H.V. Savage Park community meeting on Jan. 25 due to inclement weather.

The meeting has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Savage Park Shelter House located at 650 Nebraska Ave.

The City says the meeting is being held so community members can provide feedback on what they believe can be done to improve H.V. Savage Park. The City will then include those ideas in an application for a highly competitive grant.

