Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally misleading customers.(United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is facing a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges certain mini bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky.

The label on Fireball sold at liquor stores says, “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor,” but the subject of the class-action lawsuit are the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.

The miniature bottles of both appear nearly identical except the Fireball Cinnamon offering mentions a “malt beverage with whisky flavor.”

The lawsuit accuses the company of intentionally misleading customers into believing they are buying small bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

According to court documents, the plaintiff expects any statutory and punitive damages to exceed $5 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Most of us won't see more than a dusting before 9am, with the heavy stuff coming down from...
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Snow Wednesday
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them
Michael Sepulveda and Richardo Sepulveda
Ohio men arrested in Lenawee Co brutal cold case murder
13abc School Closings
Attention School Administrators! Sign up for our school closings system here

Latest News

Update on road conditions throughout northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Update on road conditions throughout northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Snowcovered roads in Toledo on January 25, 2023
TPD operating under 'Phase 2'
Snowball fight at BGSU
Snowball fight at BGSU
According to city officials, 13 kids will have the opportunity to serve a one-year term as kid...
Toledo seeks next kid mayor and council