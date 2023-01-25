Local hardware store owners share tips to ensure residents are prepped for winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter season has been mild for Northwest Ohio. However, that may be subject to change soon.

Shovels, salt, and ice scrapers are just some items Northwest Ohio residents will need to brave the predicted storm. In fact, depending on the snowfall, residents may need to utilize something a little stronger.

While residents prepare their snow blowers for the anticipated downfall of snow, Nick Oswald, General Manager of Sylvania Mower Center, said it’s important to address some maintenance concerns before tackling the snow fall.

“If they haven’t had any service recently, check your oil before you get it started. If it starts and runs, hopefully, it will get the job done for you,” Oswald said.

In addition, he said draining the blower’s fuel is imperative when storing the snow blower come spring.

“… getting the gas station all the way out and then adding a can of Toro All-Season or True Fuel,” Oswald said.

Tim Janney, the owner of Janney Service Center, said battery-powered snow blowers are the new hot thing.

“The cordless is a hot setup. there’s no maintenance. you have a battery and a charger and a snow thrower,” Janney said.

He added that the battery-powered snow blowers are very easy to start up.

“Starting instructions are very basic. It has an on/off switch, which we have to push in the on position. And you have to push this blue button down, pull this lever back, and now it’s operating. You can hardly hear it,” Janney said.

