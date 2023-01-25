ODOT pre-treating roads ahead Wednesday’s storm

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether it’s the city, the county, or the state, there’s plenty of road salt at the ready.

“These guys are really rearing to go for a big storm. We haven’t really had really a major event yet this year, besides the one that was near the holidays,” said Kelsie Hoagland, Public Information Officer for The Ohio Department of Transportation District Two, which encompasses 8 counties in Northwest Ohio.

Hoagland says the snowfall this past Sunday was a good run-though of what’s to come.

“The last couple of days has been a lot of recuperating from that, making sure that the trucks were ready to go, whether that’s greasing up the plows, calibrating things, making sure the tire pressure is all good. And also, there was restocking of our salt and our brine,” she explained.

While ODOT trucks are on the interstates and highways, Toledo’s plows will be crisscrossing the city. In town, there will be 40 trucks on 12 hour shifts starting at midnight. ODOT, by comparison, will have 100 crews working those same extended 12 hour shifts.

“If you’re out as a motorist, you’re out, you see the white, chalky stripes that are on the roads, that is brining. That’s pre-treating, and that just means that there’s a layer of defense on the roadway that’s ready for you when the precipitation does start to fall,” said Hoagland, who is asking you to give workers room while you’re behind the wheel.

“Please don’t crowd the plow. Give them the space. Make sure that you’re actually keeping your distance behind them. Sometimes it seems like a burden to be behind the snowplow while they’re doing their job, traveling a little slowly, but it’s actually the best place you can be. So, if you can just keep your distance, they’re going to clear a nice path for you and be able to have a successful trip,” she said.

