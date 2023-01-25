Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open.

ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.

According to ProMedica, you should also call to confirm appointments with Promedica physician offices in Michigan and for all other ProMedica outpatient services and programs.

The following facilities will be closed on Jan. 25:

Ohio Facilities ProMedica Food Clinic – Sylvania, 5700 Monroe St., Suite 115, Sylvania ProMedica Diabetes and Nutrition Education Services- Toledo, 2100 W. Central Ave. Suite 120, Toledo ProMedica 360Health – Toledo, 2150 W. Central Ave, 3rd fl., Toledo ProMedica 360Health – Fremont, 710 Cleveland Ave, Fremont Maternal-Fetal Medicine at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, 2142 N. Cove Blvd., 1st fl., Toledo

Michigan Facilities ProMedica 360Health – Monroe, 901 N Macomb St, Monroe ProMedica Diabetes and Nutrition Education Services – Monroe, 901 N Macomb St., Suite 110, Monroe ProMedica Diabetes and Nutrition Education Services – Adrian, 777 Kimole Lane, Suite 110, Adrian



