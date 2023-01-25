SHU ranked nationally for the tenth consecutive year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Siena Heights University’s online programs have been nationally ranked for the tenth consecutive year by U.S. News and World Report, according to SHU’s press release.

In the ranking, Siena Heights tied for 30 among all public and private institutions and sixth among private institutions. The press release says SHU is the first Catholic institution to make the list.

SHU is ranked 26 nationally in the Best Online Bachelor’s Program for Veterans category, the highest ranking by a Michigan college or university, according to the press release.

“Our Online Learning Program continues the standard of excellence that we expect at Siena Heights,” said SHU President Sister Peg Albert, OP, Ph.D. “To be ranked nationally for ten consecutive years, as well as the top-rated in Michigan for seven straight years is quite an accomplishment. We know our Online Learning Programs consistently deliver excellence and value to students. Siena Heights is extremely proud of this honor, and I would like to congratulate our faculty and staff on this prestigious ranking.”

The U.S. News and World Report look at student engagement, faculty credentials and training, expert opinion and student services and technology, the press release says.

According to the press release, SHU is also ranked first nationally in faculty credentials and training, earning a score of 100, and ninth in student engagement.

To view the complete U.S. News and World Report rankings, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/rankings

For more information about SHU’s Online Learning Program, contact 1-866-937-2748 or visit start.sienaheights.edu/online.

