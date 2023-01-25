Birthday Club
TARTA replaces Call-A-Ride services with TARTA Flex

The TARTA Flex will replace the current Call-A-Ride services, expanding service to areas...
The TARTA Flex will replace the current Call-A-Ride services, expanding service to areas previously unserved by TARTA, according to the TARTA press release.(WTVG)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority unveils the TARTA Flex, a new public transportation for Lucas County and Rossford residents.

The TARTA Flex will replace the current Call-A-Ride services, expanding service to areas previously unserved by TARTA, according to the TARTA press release.

Passengers will be able to request a ride by using the TARTA Flex app or by calling 419-382-9901 and can book a ride 30 to 60 minutes ahead of their trip, the press release says.

TARTA says, riders can travel anywhere in the transit zone for $3 one way. Zones include:

  • Northwest Zone: covers Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport; Holland; Ottawa Hills; Springfield Township; Sylvania; Sylvania Township.
  • Southwest Zone: covers Airport; Maumee; Monclova Township; Springfield Township; Waterville; Whitehouse.
  • Rossford Zone: all points previously covered by Rossford Call-A-Ride.

There will be an additional $3 charged to passengers transferring from one micro-transit to another, however, the riders using TARTA Flex to connect with a fixed-route service will not be charged for the transfer, according to the press release.

Flex charges can be paid on board or through the EZFare app.

According to the TARTA press release, there will be a press conference Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. in Sylvania’s Olander Park to discuss the demand for the micro-transit service.

Speakers at the conference include:

  • TARTA CEO; Laura Koprowski
  • Sylvania Mayor; Craig Stough
  • A Lucas County Commissioner
  • Area Office on Aging; Justin Moor

Find out more about the TARTA Flex program on the TARTA website.

