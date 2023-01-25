Toledo City Council aims to protect residents from lead poison exposure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council passed an ordinance that declared lead a public health emergency and replaced the existing chapter of Toledo Municipal Code with a new one aiming to help those impacted by lead exposure.

According to the World Health Organization, no level of lead exposure is safe and it can have a devastating impact on children. The experts estimate that a million people die from lead posing each year, many of them children.

Councilwoman Dr. Tiffany Whitman says this move has been long in the works. “We want to work with landlords, work with our tenants to make sure that they’re safe and that they’re living in a space that is lead-free,” says Dr. Whitman.

The issue hits close to home for Councilwoman Vanice Williams, as one child at her daycare facility was hospitalized.

“The highest level in Lucas county, that they had ever seen was in a child. She’s five. Well, she’ll be five, come on now she’s a baby,” says Williams.

According to Williams the issue primarily impacts Toledo’s vulnerable communities; black and brown people, and low-income residents.

Williams says the council is addressing this issue to protect the next generation. “

“We need to focus on the little people, our future. And look at the learning deficit that lead poisoning causes, it’s detrimental to our society,” says Williams.

If anyone is experiencing lead exposure, contact Engage Toledo or your council person for assistance.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.