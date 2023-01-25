Birthday Club
Toledo hosts “Best in Snow” competition

By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a “Best in Snow” snow creation contest today, Jan. 25.

According to the Toledo press release, the contest is city-wide and consists of any snowman, snow fort or any other snow creation.

Participants can submit their snow creations by posting photos on the City’s Facebook page with the hashtag #LetItSnowMan or directly messaging their photos to the City’s Instagram or Twitter.

The press release says judges Chris Vickers, Jay Berschback and Jessica Van Meter will decide which creation wins “Best in Snow.”

