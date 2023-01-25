Toledo reactions of Monterey Park shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The sound of sirens flooded the streets of Monterey park, California Saturday night. After a gunman opened fire on a group of Lunar New Year celebrators in a dance studio.

The ripple effects are reaching Asian American communities across the country, even right here in Toledo.

Xiao Zhong Zhang, the principal at the Chinese Center of Toledo said those involved in the center and the Asian American community don’t feel safe.

Zhang said “It will raise our alerts and like I said we probably will watch our backs all of the time. "

It especially makes him sad that those impacted didn’t get to experience a normal Lunar New Year, a time of year he has fond memories of.

The Chinese New Year, also called the Lunar New Year, is centered around family and ushering in good fortune. The color red you so often see this time of year symbolizes prosperity and warding off evil spirits.

While this incident tarnished those feelings of love that usually surround the holiday, Zhang is hopeful that good fortune is found within the community and that the necessary steps will be taken to stop any more violence from taking place.

Zhang said, “We should also learn the lesson that there’s something we can do to prevent these things from happening.”

For more information on the Chinese Center of Toledo, visit Index - Chinese Center Of Toledo.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.