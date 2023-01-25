Toledo seeks next kid mayor and council

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo seeks out its next kid mayor and council.

According to city officials, 13 kids will have the opportunity to serve a one-year term as kid mayor and council.

Children who are selected will have the chance to learn how a city works while presenting their ideas on how to improve a city for generations to come.

All fourth graders from Toledo Public Schools and Washington Local Schools are eligible.

Any student interested should inquire about details from their school officials or teachers. More details and applications will be available from Feb. 6 through Feb. 13.

