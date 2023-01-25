TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night.

According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr.

A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition.

TPD remains on the scene to gather more information on the suspect and incident.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

