Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: One male struck in hit-and-run

According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr.
According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night.

According to TPD, a male pedestrian was struck around 9:10 p.m. on Tremainsville Rd. and Fern Dr.

A life squad transported the victim. However, there are no further details regarding his condition.

TPD remains on the scene to gather more information on the suspect and incident.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's your winter storm timeline for 1/25/23
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Snow Wednesday
Theresa Gavarone
Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Family of fraternity hazing victim reaches settlement with BGSU, Pi Kappa Alpha
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Lesly Pompy
After six years of court battles, Monroe doctor tries to rebuild after acquittal

Latest News

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Toledo reactions of Monterey Park shooting
Officer Dana Slay says she’s proud to wear her uniform and to make history.
TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one
Man Snowblowing after Winter Storm in Duluth, MN
Local hardware store owners share tips to ensure residents are prepped for winter storm
Here's your winter storm timeline for 1/25/23
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy Snow Wednesday