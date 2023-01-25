TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable.
If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later.
