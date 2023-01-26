1/25/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Chance of snow showers, up to 1″ of additional accumulation, lows near 30 with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph. THURSDAY: Chance of snow showers, up to 1″ of snow possible, highs in the lower 30s. FRIDAY: Afternoon and evening snow possible, another 1″ of snow accumulation expected, highs in the lower 30s.

