1/26: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

After wide ranging snow totals yesterday (2″ east, 4.7″ Toledo, up to 8″ west), we have more of the white stuff falling this afternoon. Up to 1″ of extra snowfall is expected, with another similar round closer to sunset tomorrow. Saturday will be mostly quiet, then another system becomes our “One to Watch” with potential freezing drizzle before switching to snow early Sunday morning.

