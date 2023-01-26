Birthday Club
1/26: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Low snow accumulations today/Friday; freezing drizzle early Sunday AM?
Up to another inch of snow today and tomorrow, with freezing drizzle possible early Sunday morning. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
After wide ranging snow totals yesterday (2″ east, 4.7″ Toledo, up to 8″ west), we have more of the white stuff falling this afternoon. Up to 1″ of extra snowfall is expected, with another similar round closer to sunset tomorrow. Saturday will be mostly quiet, then another system becomes our “One to Watch” with potential freezing drizzle before switching to snow early Sunday morning.

