Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Americans expect smaller tax refund this season

If you count on the yearly refund, it’s possible the check will be smaller this year.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tax season is here and while it can be a pretty confusing and frustrating time for some, there are tax experts who want to help.

When it comes to finances, retirement comes to mind for many. Roth IRA’s and 401-k’s are some of the options we have to put money away. Thomas Baird, certified accountant with toledocpas.com says there are some times of the year that are better to start saving.

“Try to put money in throughout the year, because you’re going to get the benefit of dollar-cost averaging and when you get to the end of the year. Top it off if you want to put some more money in it... but if you wait until right now, you’re going to pay top-dollar because the market’s up.”

This year in particular, Americans are expecting to see more conservative numbers when it comes to their tax returns. Baird attributes these cuts to two main things- child tax credits going down, and negative talk about the economy.

“People probably had their withholding reduced, so they should be closer to either what they would have paid or should have paid, or they might even possibly owe a little bit.”

Baird says, the key to saving money where you can, is hiring a seasoned tax professional.

“Make sure you’re working with somebody who’s got a good reputation. Google does a great job of getting ratings on people and look for somebody who’s highly rated.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them
Updated snow totals for 1/25/23
A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN)
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board, nearly 50 rounds fired in area

Latest News

Officers arrested Kcaleeb Gonzales, 25, of Findlay, based off of the items found during a...
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus...
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
Road salt
Salting roads impacts freshwater supply