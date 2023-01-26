Americans expect smaller tax refund this season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tax season is here and while it can be a pretty confusing and frustrating time for some, there are tax experts who want to help.

When it comes to finances, retirement comes to mind for many. Roth IRA’s and 401-k’s are some of the options we have to put money away. Thomas Baird, certified accountant with toledocpas.com says there are some times of the year that are better to start saving.

“Try to put money in throughout the year, because you’re going to get the benefit of dollar-cost averaging and when you get to the end of the year. Top it off if you want to put some more money in it... but if you wait until right now, you’re going to pay top-dollar because the market’s up.”

This year in particular, Americans are expecting to see more conservative numbers when it comes to their tax returns. Baird attributes these cuts to two main things- child tax credits going down, and negative talk about the economy.

“People probably had their withholding reduced, so they should be closer to either what they would have paid or should have paid, or they might even possibly owe a little bit.”

Baird says, the key to saving money where you can, is hiring a seasoned tax professional.

“Make sure you’re working with somebody who’s got a good reputation. Google does a great job of getting ratings on people and look for somebody who’s highly rated.”

