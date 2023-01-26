Birthday Club
DeWine to focus State of the State on budget priorities

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. On Wednesday, March 23,...
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, DeWine returns to the Statehouse for the last address of his first term. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican governor said Wednesday that his 2023 State of the State address will focus on his budget priorities for the next two years.

Gov. Mike DeWine will deliver the speech to a joint legislative session at noon Tuesday. It will mark the first State of the State address of DeWine’s second term.

Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens formally extended the invitation to DeWine following a vote of the House earlier this week.

DeWine said in a release Wednesday that he will highlight the contents of the two-year operating budget he will propose soon, and which lawmakers must pass by June 30.

