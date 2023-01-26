Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A mand from Findlay was arrested by the Fostoria Police Department after a drive-by shooting in Fostoria on Wednesday.

According to FPD, on Jan. 25 around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. in Fostoria for reports of a drive-by shooting. Responding officers found numerous bullet holes in a residence on the 400 block of W. Tiffin St. along with spent shell casings in front of the residence along the street.

Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect, the vehicle from which the shots were fired from and the direction the suspect was heading. While checking the area, FPD says officers located a vehicle and driver that matched the description provided by witnesses and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Officers arrested the driver, Kcaleeb Gonzales, 25, of Findlay, based off of the items found during the traffic stop and the information from witnesses.

According to FPD, through further investigation, detectives and officers conducted a search warrant at an apartment on the 1200 block of Beier Dr. in Fostoria. During the execution of the search warrant, officers located a firearm, a .40 caliber Glock semi auto pistol. The firearm and the loaded ammunition were consistent with the spent shell casings located at the scene.

At this time, FPD says Gonzales has been charged with tampering with evidence and is currently incarcerated in the Seneca County Jail. Further felony charges of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, possession of drugs and possessing weapons under a disability are pending based off of further investigation and weapons testing.

