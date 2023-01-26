January 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another round of light snow is expected this afternoon and early evening with about 1″ of snow accumulation. Another inch of snow is possible Friday afternoon and evening with a high in the low to middle 30s. Snow showers are possible Saturday afternoon which could change to light freezing rain or freezing drizzle Saturday night into Sunday morning. Icy roads are possible early Sunday before another inch of snow could accumulate later in the day. An upper level wave could produce another inch of snow on Monday. We are keeping an eye on a possible winter storm late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. At this time, there is large uncertainty on where this storm could bring more snow. Highs next week will drop into the 20s. Late next week could bring highs in the teens.

