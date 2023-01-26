Judge sets bond for man charged for 2021 Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge has set bond for the man who is facing charges for a December 2021 Toledo murder.

Titus Crittendon appeared in court on Jan. 25 for a bond hearing.

According to court records, a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10% .

Crittendon was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023 in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. He was wanted for the murder of Everett White in 2021. He is facing multiple charges including two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

