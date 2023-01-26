Jury acquits man accused of fatal Byrneport Apartments shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury acquitted a man accused of a 2020 fatal shooting at the Byrneport Apartments. Court records show a jury found Trevonne Darrington not guilty of all charges against him on Wednesday. Darrington was accused of shooting and killing Alex Day.

Police say Day was shot and killed at the Byrneport Apartments on Nov. 3, 2020 from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Darrington was later charged and entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea. He was discharged Wednesday and the courts released any previously posted bond and waived any court costs.

RELATED: Family seeks justice in Byrneport apartment homicide

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.