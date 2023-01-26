Birthday Club
Jury acquits man accused of fatal Byrneport Apartments shooting

Toledo Police have taped off an area in the 900 block of Byrneport Dr. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Toledo Police have taped off an area in the 900 block of Byrneport Dr. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A jury acquitted a man accused of a 2020 fatal shooting at the Byrneport Apartments. Court records show a jury found Trevonne Darrington not guilty of all charges against him on Wednesday. Darrington was accused of shooting and killing Alex Day.

Police say Day was shot and killed at the Byrneport Apartments on Nov. 3, 2020 from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Darrington was later charged and entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea. He was discharged Wednesday and the courts released any previously posted bond and waived any court costs.

