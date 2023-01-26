Birthday Club
Nonprofit struggles to feed kids during snowstorm

By Sophie Bates
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Connecting Kids to Meals provides more than 2,300 free meals daily during after-school programs at local libraries and community centers.

“If they’re open, we’re there. We’re going to make sure that we’re there,” said Connecting Kids to Meals President and CEO Wendi Huntley.

But, when their community partners shut down due to the winter weather, the agency’s left with hundreds of meals and no way to get them to the kids who need them.

“It’s tough because you know that there are families that are struggling. We see the families. We know the kids that come to our sites. The servers know the kids oftentimes by first name, and they struggle when we’re not able to be there to provide those meals to the kids in our community,” said Huntley.

Huntley says because the organization is federally funded, the meals must be distributed at an after-school program; otherwise, the group would start a delivery service.

Though the nonprofit could not distribute meals Wednesday, Huntley says the hope is to be back Thursday.

“We’re preparing for tomorrow. We’re anticipating being available tomorrow. That, again, will depend on whether or not our partners are open or closed,” Huntley said. “We’re going to make sure we use social media and any other means to let the parents and kids know that we’re there to provide the meals.”

