Public Utilities Commission reaches settlement in Columbia Gas rate hike request

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Thursday accepted a rate settlement agreement for Columbia Gas of Ohio, which serves nearly 1.4 million customers.

According to a statement released by the state’s Public Commission, under the terms of the settlement, Columbia Gas of Ohio is authorized to file rates that will generate a total increase in base distribution rates by $68.19 million on an annual basis − in comparison to Columbia Gas of Ohio’s proposal of $221.4 million.

As a result, residential customers will experience a nearly $3 to $4 increase in their monthly bill. The cost of natural gas is not included in this rate case.

According to the statement, the maximum monthly charges for the IRP program are as follows:

  • $2.77 in 2023
  • $4.05 in 2024
  • $5.35 in 2025
  • $6.70 in 2026
  • $8.47 in 2027

As for the CEP programs, the maximum monthly charges are as follows:

  • $3.41 in 2023
  • $4.80 in 2024
  • $6.15 in 2025
  • $7.26 in 2026
  • $8.74 in 2027

Any cost under these programs is subject to PUCO review, approval, and audit.

According to PUCO’s statement, Columbia will continue its low-income home weatherization known as WarmChoice. WarmChoice will provide $70 million in funding over the next five years. In addition, Columbia will implement a new $3.5 million bill-payment assistance program.

“The settlement agreement, in this case, is a reasonable resolution to this case that balances impacts to monthly bills while supporting utility investments in safety and economic development programs,” stated PUCO Chair Jenifer French.

Robert Kelter, Senior Attorney at The Environmental Law and Policy Center, said the Environmental Law and Policy Center is “disappointed” in the commission’s decision.

“ELPC is very disappointed in the Commission’s decision today. Raising the fixed customer charge to $58 per month guarantees utility profits at the expense of consumers. It particularly hurts low-income customers who typically use less gas,” Kelter said. “The commission made matters worse by also approving Columbia’s cancelation of all but one low-income energy efficiency programs that helps customers lower bills. This decision will cause many customers to face increased difficulties paying their bills”.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

