Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to the Sandusky Register.

According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house.

Fire crews put out the fire on the 1200 block of Pierce Street with the Perkins Township providing mutual aid.

