Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames

According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to the Sandusky Register.

According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house.

Fire crews put out the fire on the 1200 block of Pierce Street with the Perkins Township providing mutual aid.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Updated snow totals for 1/25/23
A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN)
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board, nearly 50 rounds fired in area

Latest News

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. On Wednesday, March 23,...
DeWine to focus State of the State on budget priorities
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse...
Juror’s COVID halts ex-Ohio House speaker’s corruption trial
Officers arrested Kcaleeb Gonzales, 25, of Findlay, based off of the items found during a...
Findlay man arrested, charged after drive-by shooting in Fostoria
A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus...
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim