SOR bonds continued for women facing obstruction charges in kidnapping, murder of missing teens

TOLEDO, Ohio - A Lucas County judge continued supervised own-recognizance bonds for two women charged in connection to the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teens, according to court records.

Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Diamond Rivera are facing obstruction of justice charges connected to the death of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. The women are two of ten total people facing charges in the case.

Court documents said Diamond Rivera allegedly gave a false alibi as officials investigated the kidnapping and that Laforge-Yingling lied about the whereabouts of people involved with the teens’ disappearance. The court records say police determined Laforge-Yingling was lying based off of phone and video evidence.

The judge set their pre-trial conferences for March 8, according to 13abc’s media partner the Blade.

Police say Wilder and Pittman were last seen on Dec. 3 leaving a party at a cabin at Maumee Bay State Park in a silver SUV from the front main lodge. The hosts had asked the boys to leave because they had a gun on them, according to TPD. Another juvenile set up the ride for Wilder and Pittman, court documents allege. Family members reported the boys missing on Dec. 5.

Just under two weeks later, investigators found the remains of the boys in the rubble of a burned-down home on Chase Street on Dec. 15. Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said the vacant home went up in flames in the early hours of Dec. 5, the same day the boys were reported missing.

The coroner’s office has not released a cause of death for either boy.

