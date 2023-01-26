Toledo-area organization offers 24/7 mental health crisis care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Zepf Center in Toledo offers multiple resources and programs for those suffering mental health crises.

The Crisis Care Helpline can be reached at 419-904-2273. It’s a resource for those experiencing a crisis, as well as loved ones of those suffering from mental health issues. It’s staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by mental health professionals. The Zepf Center said it’s designed to provide hope and recovery for clients in Lucas County experiencing a mental health crisis.

Other programs include the center’s Crisis Stabilization Unit (Residential Crisis Care), the 23 hours observation unit, adult and youth psychiatric urgent care, mobile response and stabilization services, and emergency services.

Learn more about the crisis care resources and programs here.

