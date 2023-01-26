Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo-area organization offers 24/7 mental health crisis care

Duchess interview encourages community to get support
Duchess interview encourages community to get support(Ashley Bornancin)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Zepf Center in Toledo offers multiple resources and programs for those suffering mental health crises.

The Crisis Care Helpline can be reached at 419-904-2273. It’s a resource for those experiencing a crisis, as well as loved ones of those suffering from mental health issues. It’s staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by mental health professionals. The Zepf Center said it’s designed to provide hope and recovery for clients in Lucas County experiencing a mental health crisis.

Other programs include the center’s Crisis Stabilization Unit (Residential Crisis Care), the 23 hours observation unit, adult and youth psychiatric urgent care, mobile response and stabilization services, and emergency services.

Learn more about the crisis care resources and programs here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Updated snow totals for 1/25/23
A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN)
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board, nearly 50 rounds fired in area

Latest News

Up to another inch of snow today and tomorrow, with freezing drizzle possible early Sunday...
1/26: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Toledo Police have taped off an area in the 900 block of Byrneport Dr. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Jury acquits man accused of fatal Byrneport Apartments shooting
Crittendon was arrested on Jan. 17, 2023 in Cleveland by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive...
Judge sets bond for man charged for 2021 Toledo murder
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county