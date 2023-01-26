TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus Wednesday night.

The as of yet unidentified black male was pronounced dead at the scene on the 3200 block of Downing Ave. some time after 10 p.m.

The death has been ruled a homicide and Toledo Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper.

