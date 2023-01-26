Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

Demetria Barboza, 34, is accused of shooting Chad Oswald, 28, at a home on the 1200 block of...
Demetria Barboza, 34, is accused of shooting Chad Oswald, 28, at a home on the 1200 block of Halstead.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting.

According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault.

Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation.

Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at a home on the 1200 block of Halstead, on March 29, 2022.

Toledo Police later arrested Barboza. According to officers, she told TPD that she was being assaulted by Oswald, when she got ahold of a gun and shot him.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TPD on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the 57-hundred block of Hill Ave.
TPD: officers shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after he pointed shotgun at them
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Updated snow totals for 1/25/23
A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN)
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board, nearly 50 rounds fired in area

Latest News

State Rep. Josh Williams on struggle to unify divided House Republican caucus
Duchess interview encourages community to get support
Toledo-area organization offers 24/7 mental health crisis care
Up to another inch of snow today and tomorrow, with freezing drizzle possible early Sunday...
1/26: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Toledo Police have taped off an area in the 900 block of Byrneport Dr. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Jury acquits man accused of fatal Byrneport Apartments shooting