Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting.

According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault.

Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation.

Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at a home on the 1200 block of Halstead, on March 29, 2022.

Toledo Police later arrested Barboza. According to officers, she told TPD that she was being assaulted by Oswald, when she got ahold of a gun and shot him.

