1/26: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Watch for black ice and drifting snow. A few snow showers also possible, and with that we could pick up an additional dusting of snow. Lows around 20 but feeling closer to 10 overnight. FRIDAY: Getting windy with gusts up to 35 mph; otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. Steady snow likely from 2pm - 11pm; up to 1″ possible. FRIDAY NIGHT: Lows in the mid-20s. SATURDAY: Cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. ONE TO WATCH: Later Saturday evening more snow will arrive, possibly mixing with freezing rain or plain rain south of the OH-MI state line overnight. Therefore, a glaze of ice will be possible through Sunday morning, then more light to moderate snow will continue through the day Sunday with accumulations possible. Highs Sunday in the low 30s. EXTENDED: Some additional light snow possible Monday and a bit colder with highs in the upper 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a flurry Tuesday and Wednesday; getting frigid too with highs in the low 20s and lows near 10. Mostly sunny Thursday and still cold with highs again in the low 20s.

