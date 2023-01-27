1/27: Dan’s Friday AM Forecast

Patchy black ice remains a concern this morning, hidden under an overnight dusting of snow. Another fairly light round of snow (up to 1/2″) is expected later today, though winds will also ramp up past 30mph from the southwest. Early Sunday morning could see freezing rain along the state line, before the rain/snow line sinks southward and delivers snow through the rest of that morning. More snow is in the works for Monday, then things dry up and cool down: low to mid-20s for highs next week, with lows dipping into the teens.

