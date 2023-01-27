WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023
Published: Jan. 27, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
- Family of man shot, killed by TPD recount moments leading up to shooting
- TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
- Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board, nearly 50 rounds fired in area
- Ohio men arrested in Lenawee Co brutal cold case murder
- Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
- Jury acquits man accused of fatal Byrneport Apartments shooting
- BODYCAM: 73 injuries, 4 deaths in Ohio Turnpike 50-vehicle pileup crash, OSHP says
- Council sends Waterville amphitheater proposal to BOE for potential voter referendum
- Juror’s COVID halts ex-Ohio House speaker’s corruption trial
- A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN)
- Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio
