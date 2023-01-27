Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH LIVE: 13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
A 16-year-old gunshot victim was found at a home just south of the University of Toledo campus...
TPD investigating death of 16-year-old gunshot victim
Ambulance Light
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Police: TPS school bus hit by gunfire with students on board, nearly 50 rounds fired in area
According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames

Latest News

The citizens receiving the calls are being told that there is a warrant out for their arrest...
Lucas County Clerk’s Office warns of telephone scam involving solicitation and warrants
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Four accused of murder in disappearance, death of Toledo teens back in court
Slick spots this morning, a gusty afternoon, and light snow returning this evening. Dan Smith...
1/27: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county